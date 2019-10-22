Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stuart Efstathis
Stuart Efstathis
Crime

Legal fraternity mourns after ‘rising star’ lawyer dies

22nd Oct 2019 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND  law firm has paid tribute to young lawyer Stuart Efstathis, who sadly died last week.

Eaglegate Lawyers released a statement on Tuesday confirming Mr Efstathis' had died "as a result of an ongoing respiratory condition" on October 17.

The talented intellectual property lawyer was just 26.

Mr Efstathis, a keen photographer and football fan, had joined Eaglegate in June.

Principal Nicole Murdoch said in the statement Mr Efstathis was passionate about his clients and that his studies in biotechnology gave him an advantage when it came to understanding his clients' needs.

"Stuart had considerable experience working with respected Intellectual Property barristers as well as working as an associate with State and Federal Court Judges," the statement said.

"Stuart was building a solid reputation in copyright law, trade mark strategy and infringement and patent interpretation and infringement matters.

"Stuart made a very positive contribution to the practice of law in Queensland and would be mourned by the profession."

death lawyer legal stuart efstathis

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News The Observer asked its Facebook community to nominate the child care centres that go above and beyond - and you answered! Here are the finalists.

    VIDEO: CCTV of armed robbery released

    premium_icon VIDEO: CCTV of armed robbery released

    News Police have released CCTV showing an armed robbery at a CQ Foodworks

    ‘I didn’t feel it’: Woman blows shockingly high result in RBT

    premium_icon ‘I didn’t feel it’: Woman blows shockingly high result in...

    News A GLADSTONE woman said she didn’t feel the effects of the alcohol she had consumed...

    Police seek public’s assistance to identify man

    premium_icon Police seek public’s assistance to identify man

    News Tannum Sands Police are seeking assistance to identify a man who is believed to...