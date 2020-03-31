Rise in DV cases following self-isolation laws

AS CORONAVIRUS cases continue to rise across Australia, so too do cases of domestic violence in the North Burnett.

The current isolation laws stipulate that no more than two people can be in public together, and Australians are urged to stay home unless they need to out for essential activities.

North Burnett co-ordinator for Edon Place Domestic and Family Violence centre, Ron Mientjes, said these trying times were putting a strain on families within the region.

"We've seen a slight increase at the moment, and we're anticipating a rise in clients," Mr Mientjes said.

"We are however classed as an essential service, and we are modifying our method of operating to comply with physical distancing to be in line with government policies."

After 34 years with the QPS, Mr Mientjes retired as the officer in charge of Monto in 2017.

Soon after he joined Edon Place in an effort to help those affected by domestic violence in the region.

During the last three years he has been working hard to connect with the communities, and help those in difficult relationships.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Mr Mientjes wanted to reassure to the community that the vital service was continuing to work with clients through telephone calls, Skype, Zoom, and emails.

"If there are special considerations where clients do need to leave the house, we can assist them if they need to obtain emergency accommodation," he said.

"They should continue to watch the news, as domestic support services are putting together strategies to offer some guidance through this period."

Mr Mientjes said those in need of help should reach out by telephone, social media, or email.

If you would like to reach out for domestic violence assistance, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), Womensline on 1800 811 811, or head to edonplace.org.au.