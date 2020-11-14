Menu
A policewoman was dragged inside an out-of-control party at an Airbnb rental in Sydney’s southeast, prompting the riot squad to intervene.
Crime

Riot squad breaks up huge Airbnb party

by Rebecca Le May
14th Nov 2020 12:48 PM

Riot squad police were forced to break up a huge, rowdy party at an Airbnb rental in Sydney's southeast that left two police officers injured.

Police went to the unit complex on Nobbs Street in Surry Hills around 1am after receiving complaints about loud noise coming from the gathering, with more than 100 people crammed into the unit.

They soon had to call for backup after the partygoers refused to leave and a ﻿female constable was dragged inside the unit while speaking with a man at the door.

She was released when officers used pepper spray, but the occupants then retreated back inside, locking the door.

A worker cleans up broken glass from a smashed window at the entrance to the apartment block. Picture: Julian Andrews
Reinforcements came from three area commands and the riot squad, creating a massive police presence, and the partygoers eventually began to leave, with police forcibly dispersing the crowd.

A 19-year-old woman was treated by paramedics after reportedly suffering a panic attack and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, along with a female and male constable suffering minor injuries.

They have since been released.

Three people - two 19-year-old women and a 24-year-old man - were arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

They have been charged with offences including behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place or school and resisting or hindering police executing their duty.

All three are due to face court in January.

