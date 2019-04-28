Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd. Picture: Steve Tyson
The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Riot police break up Sydney party after teenager stabbed

28th Apr 2019 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIOT police have been called in to help break up a large party in Sydney's southwest after a teenager was stabbed.

Police and paramedics were called to a Macquarie Fields home and arrived just after 10pm on Saturday to find a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to his torso.

A teenager was stabbed at a Macquarie Fields party. Picture: Steve Tyson
A teenager was stabbed at a Macquarie Fields party. Picture: Steve Tyson


He was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition, with the injury not considered life threatening.

The riot and dog squads and the police helicopter were called in to help disperse the crowd.

A crime scene has been set up at the Myee Rd home but no one has been arrested yet.

 

Police at the scene after a teenager was stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene after a teenager was stabbed. Picture: Steve Tyson

 

The riot squad were forced to break up a party. Picture: Steve Tyson
The riot squad were forced to break up a party. Picture: Steve Tyson

More Stories

crime editors picks police investigation riot police sydney

Top Stories

    Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    premium_icon Teen winched from ship in 'challenging' rescue mission

    News IN A 'challenging' sea rescue, a teenager was winched from the deck of a cruise ship after suffering a medical condition at Heron Island.

    • 28th Apr 2019 9:04 AM
    Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after early morning crash

    News Paramedics were called to the scene at 1.41am.

    • 28th Apr 2019 8:29 AM
    BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    premium_icon BRIGGSY's BIRDS: A keen-eyed raptor patrolling our skies

    News 'They get their name from the whistle-like call'

    Flynn candidates to tackle hot topics in live stream show

    Flynn candidates to tackle hot topics in live stream show

    News Sky News frontman Peter Gleeson will moderate proceedings