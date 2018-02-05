Rio Tinto's new fund a 'blessing' for disability service

A LONG-running community fund has helped ease the strain on a growing Gladstone disability service, making it easier for them to concentrate on helping those in need.

Unique Quality Care was recently accepted into Rio Tinto's Here For Business program, a part of the mining giant's Community Fund established in 2002.

The Here For Business initiative, established in 2016, focuses on supporting the Gladstone economy by providing business coaching and microfinance loans to new or expanding businesses.

Unique Quality Care project manager Alana McMullen said the program will be a blessing for her and business partner Shari Guinea.

"For Shari and I what it means is all the stuff that would have taken forever to learn behind the scenes we can get all at once through all these awesome professionals," Ms McMullen said.

"Because of the nature of what we do we're always busy programming and putting stuff on the ground for clients, so we've got to do all that stuff at night.

"Now we've got time every week to sit with them and go through and streamline it all so we can concentrate on what's important and what we are passionate about."

Unique Quality Care are a service dedicated to providing support to people with disabilities in accordance to their individual needs, goals and support requirements.

Chair of the Rio Tinto Community Fund, Mike Dunstan said the program aims to strengthen the local economy and increase job opportunities.

"Successful businesses gain access to professionals in the areas of finance, legal, marketing, risk management and organisational psychology," Mr Dunstan said.

"By providing access to business specialists and financial capital we hope to able to support the confidence and sustainability of businesses in the Gladstone economy."

For more information or to apply please visit: hereforgladstone.com.au/here-for-business

Meanwhile, UQC's 'Capes 4 Kids' program hit a significant milestone recently with the making of its 100th cape.

The capes are designed to help children feel safe, secure and brave undergoing challenging and scary medical treatments while in hospital.

They are posted to hospitals around the country and Ms McMullen urges hospitals not involved in the program to consider participating.