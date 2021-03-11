Menu
Boyne Smelters Ltd, the aluminium smelter on Boyne Island, as seen from an aerial taken December 2014. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Rio Tinto responds to Boyne Smelter incident

Eilish Massie
11th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Boyne Smelters Limited has ensured its first priority is health and safety after a workplace incident occurred on Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to Handley Drive in Boyne Island about 11am after reports a man in his 30s crushed a finger in a workplace incident.

A Rio Tinto spokesperson said a Boyne Smelters employee fractured their fingertip at the site.

The employee was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

“The injury was confirmed to be a fingertip fracture and nail avulsion and the employee was released from hospital yesterday evening,” the spokesperson said.

“Operating safely is our first priority and our health and safety team is investigating the incident.”

boyne smelters limited handley drgladstoneindustrynews rio tinto workplace incident
