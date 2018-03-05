Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rio Tinto Yarwun January 31, 2017.
Rio Tinto Yarwun January 31, 2017. Mike Richards GLA3102017REOY
News

Rio Tinto recognised for standing up to violence against women

5th Mar 2018 3:51 PM

RIO Tinto's Yarwun Alumina Refinery has been recognised by White Ribbon Australia for taking a stand against violence against women.

According to executive, Stephen McIntosh, Rio Tinto is the first global mining company in Australia to become an accredited White Ribbon workplace.

After spending the past 18-months working towards the accreditation the company said they were supporting families and communities affected by family and domestic violence through the Family and Domestic Violence Policy.

At the Yarwun Alumina Refinery, the policy includes access to counselling, additional leave, flexible working arrangements and emergency assistance for all employees who seek support.

"We are proud to be recognised as the first global mining company in Australia to become an accredited White Ribbon workplace, whereby we are committed to breaking the cycle of violence against women," Mr McIntosh said.

"(This) reinforces we are committed to creating safe, gender equal and respectful workplaces and that we are well-equipped to support our employees and communities."

White Ribbon chief executive officer Libby Davies said Rio Tinto had "something to be very proud of."

Related Items

domestic violence awareness rio tinto alcan yarwun white ribbon australia
Gladstone Observer
Court hears woman woke up to carer's hands around throat, raping her

Court hears woman woke up to carer's hands around throat...

News A man accused of raping and strangling his physically ill partner has been refused bail.

Forecaster warns of 'scary' cyclone

Forecaster warns of 'scary' cyclone

Weather Man who predicted last week's weather event tips cyclone

67 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

67 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

Business Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of job opportunities.

Local Partners