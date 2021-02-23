Rio Tinto employs 16 more apprentices at Gladstone

Sixteen first-year apprentices have walked through the gates of Queensland Alumina Limited, Boyne Smelters Limited and Rio Tinto Yarwun to begin careers in the aluminium industry.

The apprentices are all from Gladstone studying electrical instrumentation, air-conditioning and refrigeration, fitting and turning and boilermaking across the three businesses.

QAL Apprentices: Jaize Whelan, McKinley Pope, Royce Parnaby, Teah Daley, Bill Dwan, and Kate Smith.

Through CQUniversity, the apprentices will gain practical, on-the-job training and formal qualifications during their four or five-year trades.

The group will also be provided with mentors within the business to assist, challenge and inspire them throughout their training.

Yarwun Apprentices: Josiah Eldridge, Tori Nimwegen, Eleesha Whiting, and Blake Vincent.

QAL general manager Pine Pienaar said it was a priority for the three sites to continue to support local youth employment in the region.

“Apprentices are a valued part of our operations’ future in Gladstone,” Mr Pienaar said.

BSL Apprentices: Jessica Wilmot, Renee Shaw, Samara Belton, Hayden Bright, Ryan Lingard, and Ken Eccles.

“Our aim is always to build diversity in the workplace and continue to develop new ideas and our apprentices are a vital part of this.

“We believe strongly in investing in Gladstone’s youth and are proud to welcome our new apprentices.”