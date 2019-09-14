Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Mark Gilmore, Project We Care director John Whitten and UGL Gladstone project manager Paul Kamerman.
Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Mark Gilmore, Project We Care director John Whitten and UGL Gladstone project manager Paul Kamerman.
Community

Rio Tinto and UGL donate funds to support suicide intervention training group

Jessica Perkins
, Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE people across the ­region will benefit from Project We Care’s suicide intervention training after the group ­received a $12,400 donation from Rio Tinto and UGL ­Limited yesterday.

Rio Tinto and UGL each committed to donating $100 for every safe day throughout the scheduled shutdown at the Rio Tinto Yarwun refinery, which lasted 62 days.

All 62 days of the shutdown were considered safe.

A day was considered a ‘safe day’ during the shutdown when no lost time injury occurred, meaning all employees were able to return to work the following shift.

Project We Care director John Whitten said he was grateful for the donation, which will allow them to spend more time delivering the courses rather than raising money.

“With those funds we will be able to train 1000 high school students in suicide ­intervention and 400 general public,” Mr Whitten said.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ‘We need to reopen the area’: GP takes health concerns to Canberra

    premium_icon ‘We need to reopen the area’: GP takes health concerns to...

    News Empty medical rooms are exposing Gladstone’s doctor shortage which experts warn will worsen under new federal policy.

    More than 30 homes open in ‘super weekend’

    premium_icon More than 30 homes open in ‘super weekend’

    News EXPECT to see Real Estate agents all over Gladstone this weekend.

    UNPRECEDENTED: Ships banned from our ports

    premium_icon UNPRECEDENTED: Ships banned from our ports

    News A bulk carrier detained in Gladstone one of two to be banned for ‘dishonest and...

    PHOTOS: Park springs to life

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Park springs to life

    Community See all the action from the all-inclusive Springability event.