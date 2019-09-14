Rio Tinto and UGL donate funds to support suicide intervention training group

MORE people across the ­region will benefit from Project We Care’s suicide intervention training after the group ­received a $12,400 donation from Rio Tinto and UGL ­Limited yesterday.

Rio Tinto and UGL each committed to donating $100 for every safe day throughout the scheduled shutdown at the Rio Tinto Yarwun refinery, which lasted 62 days.

All 62 days of the shutdown were considered safe.

A day was considered a ‘safe day’ during the shutdown when no lost time injury occurred, meaning all employees were able to return to work the following shift.

Project We Care director John Whitten said he was grateful for the donation, which will allow them to spend more time delivering the courses rather than raising money.

“With those funds we will be able to train 1000 high school students in suicide ­intervention and 400 general public,” Mr Whitten said.