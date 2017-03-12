Rio Tinto gives $4K to Gladstone woman to support dream job

HAVING the chance to study full-time can be tough when you're trying to earn a buck, but thanks to Rio Tinto, Shaylagh Alexander was now able to fulfil her dream of working in childcare.

Rio Tinto's Here for Childcare program aims to reduce pressures faced by the childcare industry in town by supporting the recruitment, training and retainment of locals in much-needed positions.

Ms Alexander first signed up to the Incentive for Educators plan, which secured her a place at Goodstart Early Learning at Kin Kora.

THANKS RIO: Support from the resources giant has helped Shaylagh Alexander into her dream job. Chrissy Harris

During her placement, she achieved her Certificate Three in Education and also netted Goodstart and herself $2000 from Rio Tinto.

"The program was a great opportunity and I received tremendous support to continue studying even through tough times," she said.

"I intend to continue my studies and the $2000 I received will go towards achieving a Diploma of Children's Services.

"I love everything about working in childcare, especially bonding with the children and watching the toddlers learn to walk and talk."