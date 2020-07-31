Menu
A Gladstone alumina plant.
Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
PLANS to sell off Rio Tinto’s Gladstone region aluminium assets aren’t on the boardroom table, says Pacific Aluminium’s managing director, with the resources company focusing on consolidating financial viability.

The news comes after the release of its half-yearly financial results, in which Pacific Aluminium assets were written down by a massive $472 million.

In 2018, the mining giant shelved plans to sell off Boyne Smelters Limited BSL, in which it has a 60 per cent interest, which could have seen 925 jobs in jeopardy.

With continually challenging aluminium, alumina and bauxite markets, combined with the devastating impact of COVID-19, Rio Tinto says it won’t forget it’s Gladstone interests.

Pacific Aluminium Operations managing director Kellie Parker said the company’s assets had been operating at a loss for some time, but they were in it for the long haul.

“Our smelters have been operating at a loss for 18 months due to declining market conditions and high energy prices,” she said.

“Following our announcement to terminate our energy arrangements for our New Zealand aluminium smelter, our focus remains on confirming our financial viability in Australia.”

Energy prices remain the continued focus, Ms Parker said, to achieve financial sustainability and increasing profits.

“We are putting an extensive effort into achieving power price resets in all of our jurisdictions and in looking for efficiencies in the way we operate,” she said.

“Australia is the sixth largest producer of aluminium globally and the top producer of bauxite—its market position should be strong, but instead we are having to impair four of our assets. “The key is having a more level playing field with energy prices that are competitive in a global market.”

The company is continually investing in BSL.

“A series of multimillion-dollar investments increased its capacity from 210,000 tonnes of aluminium per year to today’s capacity of more than 500,000 tonnes of aluminium a year,” a spokesman said.

“BSL continues to invest in a range of technology including automation projects and also looks for ways to be more energy efficient.

“In 2018, BSL implemented a $23 million Undercell Bus Bar project to increase production by an estimated 9,200 tonnes of metal a year without using additional electricity.”

BSL has been operating since 1982 and is Australia’s second largest aluminium smelter.

