Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Your right to know campaign
Politics

RIGHT TO KNOW: Media excluded from observing political forum

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBERS of the community gathered at the Carriers Arms Hotel yesterday to discuss the future of the region alongside Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Media were invited to attend a press conference prior to the meeting and offered an overlay opportunity at the start of the forum.

The forum gets underway in Maryborough.
The forum gets underway in Maryborough.

But the media was not invited to observe the meeting yesterday, being asked to leave after an opportunity to interview Mr Saunders and Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace ahead of the forum.

As part of the Chronicle's Right to Know campaign, the request to stay was made, but ultimately denied.

The forum was then closed to the public.

A communique outlining the day's discussions was to be widely circulated at the conclusion of the meeting.

More Stories

fcpolitics fraser coast maryborough right to know
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    News IT WAS a busy weekend for residents in the Gladstone region. There were a number of activities to keep people occupied and our photographers were in among the...

    Millions on offer for projects to fix reef

    premium_icon Millions on offer for projects to fix reef

    Environment ‘The science is clear- a healthy reef needs clean water’

    IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 41 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    Small Tannum gallery doing big things for local artists

    premium_icon Small Tannum gallery doing big things for local artists

    News THEY might be a small but Ocean Breeze Gallery has come a long way since it opened...