RIGHT TO KNOW: Media excluded from observing political forum

MEMBERS of the community gathered at the Carriers Arms Hotel yesterday to discuss the future of the region alongside Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Media were invited to attend a press conference prior to the meeting and offered an overlay opportunity at the start of the forum.

The forum gets underway in Maryborough.

But the media was not invited to observe the meeting yesterday, being asked to leave after an opportunity to interview Mr Saunders and Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Minister for Education and Minister for Industrial Relations Grace Grace ahead of the forum.

As part of the Chronicle's Right to Know campaign, the request to stay was made, but ultimately denied.

The forum was then closed to the public.

A communique outlining the day's discussions was to be widely circulated at the conclusion of the meeting.