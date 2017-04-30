Right spot at the right time to catch a cobia

GOOD bait presentation is the secret to catching cobia, according to Mark Bennett - but nothing beats being in the right place at the right time.

The Tannum Sands local spent Friday morning with his son fishing about 10 miles off the coast before bringing his boat in about 1.30pm to beat the tide.

With him was his catch of the day - a 14.65kg cobia.

"Live bait and fresh bait, that's the secret,” he said.

"We caught this one with a yakka. You gotta make it look real and live and present it well, but you've mostly just got to be out there - this one was four hours for us.”

Mark said while he was happy with the catch - an impressive 1.4m - he didn't think it was a favourite to take out the competition.

"There's some big cobia out there,” he said.

"They're a regular catch off the coast, particularly if you're live baiting ... you can get them 1800mm to two metres sometimes.”

The keen fisherman said he'd been attending HookUp for as long as the event had been going on.

"That's what we do: fish,” Mark said.

"That one's gone on display now... but we got some salmon on the way back in.”

Mark said the weather off the coast was beginning to get "pretty rough”.

"We'll probably go back (Friday night), see what the weather's doing,” he said.

"It's windy out wide, so guys doing the reef fishing would be suffering a bit.”