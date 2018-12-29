Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Port City Power men's coach Brady Walmsley.
Gladstone Port City Power men's coach Brady Walmsley. Matt Taylor GLA020618MBL
News

'Right direction': Walmsley looking forward to next season

Mark Zita
by
29th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone basketball team is now heading in the right direction, according to men's head coach Brady Walmsley.

He said the past year has been a hard learning curve for the club.

"Over the past 12 months, we've made some improvements to the way our senior program operates,” Walmsley said.

"While change isn't always easy, we certainly feel we've moved the needle in the right direction.”

The coach has high hopes for next season.

"We have great anticipation,” Walmsley said.

"Both on and off the court, we certainly look forward to the opportunity to share our successes with you in 2019.”

He also credits the support from fans and the community as a major part of the team culture.

"Thank you for your ongoing and passionate support of our program throughout the year,” Walmsley said.

As the only sport in the Gladstone region that's part of a state league competition, the head coach understands the importance of representing the region positively.

"We certainly understand the need to uphold the values of the broader community through our performances and our committed efforts,” he said.

Some key players have committed to the Port City Power next season, including import signings Taylor Young and Harold Ridgeway, in addition to local products Mitchell Knight and Dylan Owen.

Next year's draw is yet to be announced.

brady walmsley port city power queensland basketball league
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man killed in Bruce Hwy crash south of Miriam Vale

    UPDATE: Man killed in Bruce Hwy crash south of Miriam Vale

    News A 20-YEAR-OLD man has died in a two vehicle crash south of Miriam Vale.

    Business sets aside $10 from each sale for generous donation

    premium_icon Business sets aside $10 from each sale for generous donation

    News The money is going towards vital research into a painful condition.

    GALLERY: Our best photos from the last 12 months

    premium_icon GALLERY: Our best photos from the last 12 months

    News The Observer staff picked out their best photos of 2018.

    Local Partners