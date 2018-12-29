'Right direction': Walmsley looking forward to next season

THE Gladstone basketball team is now heading in the right direction, according to men's head coach Brady Walmsley.

He said the past year has been a hard learning curve for the club.

"Over the past 12 months, we've made some improvements to the way our senior program operates,” Walmsley said.

"While change isn't always easy, we certainly feel we've moved the needle in the right direction.”

The coach has high hopes for next season.

"We have great anticipation,” Walmsley said.

"Both on and off the court, we certainly look forward to the opportunity to share our successes with you in 2019.”

He also credits the support from fans and the community as a major part of the team culture.

"Thank you for your ongoing and passionate support of our program throughout the year,” Walmsley said.

As the only sport in the Gladstone region that's part of a state league competition, the head coach understands the importance of representing the region positively.

"We certainly understand the need to uphold the values of the broader community through our performances and our committed efforts,” he said.

Some key players have committed to the Port City Power next season, including import signings Taylor Young and Harold Ridgeway, in addition to local products Mitchell Knight and Dylan Owen.

Next year's draw is yet to be announced.