Members of the Captain Creek community with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett (centre).
News

‘Right direction’: Action begins on new rural fire brigade

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
PROGRESS has been made for the Captain Creek community with applications submitted for the establishment of a new fire brigade.

The area has been without its own fire brigade since November 2 last year when the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade and its 47 members were deregistered.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner John Bolger told residents at a meeting last month it was due to poor financial management, misuse of brigade equipment and significant tension with Rural Fire Brigade management committees.

Spokeswoman for the new brigade’s steering group Sharon Morris said a proposal had been submitted and accepted by QFES and the new brigade was now in the process of being developed.

Mrs Morris said the preferred name for the new brigade was Captain Creek, however Eurimbula or Mount Tom were being considered.

A QFES spokesperson confirmed the service had received an application for the area.

“QFES is considering the application,” the spokesperson said.

Last week the minister for fire and emergency services Craig Crawford responded to a petition asking for the urgent re-registration of the Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade.

“QFES staff had made multiple interventions prior to making the decision to deregister the brigade in an attempt to support the brigade to improve the function and efficiency, however were not successful,” Mr Crawford said in response to the 726 signatures.

“QFES is currently working with the community regarding the potential to re-establish a new brigade.”

Captain Creek Concerned Citizens secretary Lorraine May said the response was “disappointing”.

“I think we have by our efforts at least shown the volunteers that their community wholly, 100 per cent, appreciates and supports their effort,” Ms May said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was pleased to see things moving in the “right direction”.

“I remain cautiously optimistic that common sense will prevail after discussions were held between QFES and the community,” Mr Bennett said.

“I cannot stress enough how important it is to see a brigade re-established.

“We need to start rebuilding the trust of the community.

“They were left vulnerable in one of the most high-risk times of the year.”

