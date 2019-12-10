Ridiculous reason behind beer can ban

A beer can that was never intended for widespread distribution has been banned for its depiction of reindeer performing sexual acts.

The provocative beer label was the brainchild of Sycamore Brewing that traditionally create a dark Christmas-themed ale.

The brewery, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been creating the ale for a few years now and uses actual sugar cookies in the brewing process to create the authentic Christmas flavour.

Traditionally, Sycamore wraps the seasonal treat in a classic Christmas design but this year chose to go a little outside the box.

The can featured small pixelated reindeers engaged in sexual acts, something Sycamore Brewing's co-founder Sarah Bringham calls "an animal karma-sutra" as reported by Queen City Nerve.

The label depicts reindeers in the middle of sexual acts. Picture: Sycamore Brewing/Instagram

The Christmas Cookie cans were never intended for grocery stores or widespread distribution, according to the brewery, which allowed them more freedom in the design.

However, one customer didn't see the humour in the can and sent an anonymous tip to the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agency, which banned the label.

Co-founder Justin Brigham told the Charlotte Agenda that the label was intended to be a bit of fun, but now they would have to wrap the beer.

"We're in a moment in our country where the president is up for impeachment, there are school shootings, there's all this horrible stuff going on," he told Charlotte Agenda. "And you know, seven-and-a-half per cent (ABV) beer that tastes like cookies with pixelated reindeer? That's a nice reprieve I think."

Fortunately, the brewery has green labels to wrap the cans in, and they will be sold as a small-batch release.

The labels are able to be peeled back to expose the naughty reindeers, but already commentators online are pushing for the beer cans to be exposed.

🎉We can't wait for Holiday Front Porch Sunday w/ shopping, beer, and puppies THIS Sunday! Grab your favorite Sycamore... Posted by Sycamore Brewing on Friday, 6 December 2019

One Facebook commentator said the ban was PC culture gone mad, adding Sycamore should be proud of the beer.

"It's an adult beverage. Not like it's in a juice box. Grow up people. But oh it's no problem the news outlets blasting pictures of it all over the web. Well, I hope this brings y'all a ton of business from the publicity. I just picked up a 4 pack of your Numb Numb juice and will be enjoying it this evening. Now watch some idiot snow flake buy it for their kid because it has the word juice in it," they said.

Another commentator thought the cans were a delight.

"Why some old prude with fake morals would be offended puzzles me. Obviously, the ABC Board has nothing better to do," they said.

A few commentators even suggested the brewery should make the label into a T-shirt or a pint glass to get around the ban.

It is not the first beer to be banned in North Carolina. Picture: Sycamore Brewing/Instagram

It apparently is not the first time an alcoholic beverage has got on the wrong side of the North Carolina beverage commission.

In August, a Utah brewery wanted to distribute its "Polygamy Porter" through the state. It had a label depicting a barely dressed man flanked by three women who were also barely dressed.

The governing body rejected the label and as such the beer was never stocked there.

Sycamore Brewery, for its own label, will face a notice of violation and probably a fine that could be as much as $1000.