Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

‘Ridiculous’ flaw with new space uniform

by Alex Turner-Cohen
19th Jan 2020 6:36 PM

 

Social media users have noticed one simple flaw in the uniform design of the newly created US Space Force: it's got a camouflage pattern.

Pictures of the space uniform were released on Friday, and it's prompted a flurry of activity.

 

The Space Force, which is organised within the Department of the Air Force, were not over the moon about the public's response.

They explained in a tweet many hours later that it is using "current Army/Air Force uniforms" to save costs and said that its members "will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground."

But people didn't think that made the uniform any less hilarious. It's as if the uniform designers were living on another planet, according to social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The newly created Space Force has only one member so far, Jay Raymond, a general and commander of the newly created branch of the military. The image of the new uniform shows a four-star rank, indicating it would be his.

President Donald Trump championed the creation of the sixth branch of the military and Congress appropriated funds for the force in its most recent budget.

More Stories

Show More
donald trump editors picks military surplus trump administration us space force

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Molluscs a favourite for this bird

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Molluscs a favourite for this bird

        News If you go down to the sea today you might see a Pied Oystercatcher.

        ‘Very stupid’: Woman, 19 brutally assaults man at nightclub

        premium_icon ‘Very stupid’: Woman, 19 brutally assaults man at nightclub

        News The 19-year-old woman threw her dirnk in his face before pushing him backwards by...

        Man spent $5000 on food and clothes with stolen card: police

        premium_icon Man spent $5000 on food and clothes with stolen card: police

        News Man charged with more than 50 offences after a crime spree

        Man, 61, fronts court for bizarre Wish.com purchase

        premium_icon Man, 61, fronts court for bizarre Wish.com purchase

        News A GLADSTONE man said he had no idea the ‘Chinese happy seeds’ he bought from a...