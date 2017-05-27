'Ridiculous': Calliope electoral switch slammed by community

The proposed boundary changes means Calliope will be gone from the Gladstone electorate.

"RIDICULOUS" was used to describe the decision to remove Calliope from the Gladstone electorate.

The Queensland Redistribution Commission revealed that the small town, considered by most to be a suburb of Gladstone, would be moved into the Callide electorate.

Calliope will be shifted into the neighbouring seat of Callide at the next election, along with parts of Boyne Valley, Benaraby, Iveragh, Mt Alma and Boynedale.

Yvette Luckock said it was "absolutely ridiculous"

"(It's) disappointing for our community, services and the people of Calliope! What is the redistribution group thinking?? Stupidity!," she wrote on the Observer's Facebook page.

There were no positive comments about the decision on The Observer's Facebook page.

Antionette Foxhall said this was the stupidest thing she had ever read.

"Give it another five years and Gladstone and Calliope will be one at the rate houses are getting built," she wrote. "Stupid stupid stupid!"

Like Ms Luckock, Shell Sue said it was a ridiculous move.

"And we thought Calliope would be forgotten when the shire integrated to Gladstone Regional," she posted.

"What's going to become of the area now? Calliope has finally begun to grow, get some good services happening."

Karen Windress put it simply.

"Calliope is apart of Gladstone - simple as that," she posted. "Together as one community! Absolutely ridiculous for this separation to occur."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the decision was "very disappointing" for him personally.