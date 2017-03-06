'Ridiculous': Butcher asks why shoppers choose convenience over quality

GLADSTONE region business, Tannum Meats, has put a call out on Facebook for some constructive feedback from shoppers.

Tannum Meats created a Facebook post last night which claimed that over 50% (assumed in the Gladstone region) were choosing to buy meat from supermarkets, over butchers.

This is what the post read:

"Looking for some feedback here... 50% (or more!) of people are still buying their meat from Coles or Woolworth's, we want to know why?

"Other than their ridiculous specials which are not matchable from a local butcher, price wise is much of a muchness.

"Is it just inconvenience to pull up at the butchers when you can grab what you need at Coles or Woolworth's? Quality? Service? Let us know...”

According to the response it comes down to two main things: price and packaging.

Of course, location, opening hours and parking, convenable and method of payment were also factors however most of those who commented made it clear what defined their shopping habits.

More than 50 people agreed with commenter Kylee Chatfield, who said a big reason for choosing a supermarket was avoiding the embarrassment of over/under calculating the price by having to figure out the price per kg.

While some butchers have options of pre-packaged meat with a clear price on them, the more popular cuts are usually laid out in a fridge case, and the price of what is being bought is calculated by the weight.

"Many people have the price budgeting problem with fresh meat,” she said.

"(For example) how many steaks will I get if I ask for a kilo and/or embarrassment when they ask for for steaks and it adds to more than expected?

"The price on (Woolworth's or Coles) pre-packaged meats makes it easier to work out what you can buy with what you have budgeted.

"Obviously butchers shouldn't pre-package all their choices in the window but maybe adding to your signs...?”

Linda Schneckel agreed and said full prices on the packaging would be more convenient and would help her to better budget her grocery shopping.

"If I ask for say 4 steaks and it costs too much I feel embarrassed to ask you put one back,” she said.

"Also sometimes I might want a particular steak or piece of meat because it just looks 'better' in some way but I don't like to ask for the one in the front on the right, if you know what I mean.”

Second for shoppers was convenience, buying all their food in one was deemed an easier options among commenter's.

Julie Tuckwell said if (Tannum Meats) was closer to a supermarket, like Coles or Woolworth's, she would be inclined to shop at a butcher more often.

"I don't want to have to buy my meat and have to leave it sitting in a hot car under the hot CQ sun while I do the rest of my shopping and vice versa with my milk and ice-cream from the supermarket,” she said.

"In previous towns where I have lived the local butchers were located in the shopping centre right outside of the supermarket, and it was so convenient that I could put everything in the one trolley before going out to the car.

"I have always found that the butchers quality and price was so much better, but convenience plays a bigger role.”

Some commenter's even suggested that the Tanunm Meats relocate to the vacant lot where the coffee club used to be.

"Personally, I think if you took up the coffee club site next to Coles you would double your sales, (however) may not be worth it rent wise,” Tammy Galpin said.

Despite this, the business said they do home delivery and are quick to cut deals with customers where they can.

The business Facebook page also commented that it was looking at stocking organic chicken and beef products.

The business also received many comments in praise of the quality and customer service.

We want to know where you shop for your meat, at a local butcher or the supermarket?

And what are your suggestions to butcher businesses of the region?

Send in your suggestions to newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.