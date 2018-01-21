Menu
Riders hit the road for suicide prevention

IMPORTANT: The Ride for men's mental health to raise money for a suicide prevention program is on February 25. It will leave from Harbour City Harley Davidson about 12.30pm.
by Hannah Dwan

MENTAL health continues to be a serious issue for men throughout regional Queensland.

Showing the "community we're united” is what Mark Brookes wants to do.

He is organising the Ride for Men's Suicide Prevention event next month.

It is a fund raising effort to create awareness and support John Whitten's Project We Care.

The event is an initiative of the Gladstone Port Curtis Rotary Club.

On February 25, there will be a show and shine from 7.30am at Harbour City Harley-Davidson on Hanson Rd. Registrations close at 9am and it's hoped the ride will leave at 12.30pm.

The bike ride will include a number of bikes from different clubs.

The first stop on the trip will be Raglan Tavern for a quick refreshment and then out to the Railway Tavern at Calliope where people can enjoy raffles and a live local band.

The bike ride is open to all and will cost $20.

For information phone Mr Brookes on 0408871131.

If you need help phone Lifeline on 13 11 44.

