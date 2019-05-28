Riders from Harbour City took on the pros and came out tops

Angela Potter in front, but only just.

Angela Potter in front, but only just. LUXBMX Store - West End Brisbane

BMX: Several riders from the Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club achieved great results at the 2019 BMX Australia BAD BOY National Championships in Shepparton.

Photos View Photo Gallery

And none were better than Angela Potter who was officially dubbed as the second-best BMX rider in Australia in both the Cruiser and 20-Inch in the 40-44 years classes.

"I was absolutely stoked and thought maybe fourth in the Cruiser class would be realistic, but very happy with second," she said.

Potter more than mixed it with the best in the world and was behind Jaclyn Wilson, but she did beat the second-best rider in the world.

"Jaclyn was just a class above the rest, but I did beat Melanie Gibson in both classes," Potter said.

The typically cold and wet Victorian late autumn weather never eventuated.

"We were thinking cold and possible rain, but the conditions were perfect and warmer than what we had expected," Potter said.

She rode in the Cruiser class first and that helped her in the 20-Inch category.

"I had to work out the track in the Cruiser class and made a few small errors," Potter said. "I rode more consistently in the 20-Inch because I knew what to expect."

Wilson went on to win her 20th Aussie title in this class.

There was more Harbour City girl power with Paige Guymer, third in Australia in the 15-16 Girl Cruiser category.

She also finished sixth in the 16 Girl's class. Potter said the 13 Harbour City riders did themselves proud.

"I guess it was great for so many to go and the support that we gave each other was great," she said.

Mitchell Hawkins finished sixth in the 30-34 Men Cruiser class and Toby Dunphy was also sixth-best in Australia in the 15 Boy's division.

Toby's younger brother Ben Dunphy was seventh in the 12 boy's category.

RESULTS

Sprocket and Cruiser

5-6 Sprocket Boy's Zayne Hawkins; 5-7 Sprocket Girl's Mylarnee Hawkins; 11-12 Boy's Cruiser Ben Dunphy Semi Finals; 11-12 Girl's Cruiser Taniah Guymer Moto's; 15-16 Boy's Cruiser Toby Dunphy Semi Finals; 15-16 Girl's Cruiser Paige Guymer 3A; 30-34 Men Cruiser Mitchell Hawkins 6A; 40-44 Women Cruiser Angela Potter 2A

Block 1

8 Boys Jaydyn Hawkins Moto's; 11 Girls Taniah Guymer Moto's

Block 2

12 Boy's Ben Dunphy 7A; 12 Girl's Ava Potter Semi Finals

13 Girl's Mikaela Lee Moto's

40-44 Women 20" Angela Potter 2A

National Championships

15 Boy's Toby Dunphy 6A; 15 Boy's Matthew Trezise ¼ Finals; 16 Boy's Eli Lee Moto's; 16 Girl's Paige Guymer 6A