Riders enjoy the luck of the Irish in rally at pony club

HORSEMANSHIP: To be sure. To be sure.

Stehbens family dressed up in green. Contributed GLA190319PONY

That was the Irish theme at the Bororen Pony Club as St Patrick's Day was celebrated last Sunday.

Club secretary Brenda Ferris said riders loved the day despite occasional rain.

"It was just a general Rally Day for us at Bororen Pony Club," she said.

Instructor Lisa Grady on Pickles competing in one of the games. \ Contributed GLA190319PONY

"We had nine riders for the day and we hold Rally Days for members twice monthly and this one was just a fun day.

"The kids love dress-up and fun days."

And on the Bororen Pony Club Facebook site, this is what was posted:

"What a great St Patty's Day we had," it read.

All of the riders ready for the day Contributed GLA190319PONY

"Yeah we got saturated, we sweated but boy, didn't we play hard. Everyone looked great in their green."

The next Rally day will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 9am.