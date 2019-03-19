Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLAMOROUS IN GREEN: Kip Roeser riding Candy
GLAMOROUS IN GREEN: Kip Roeser riding Candy Contributed GLA190319PONY
Horses

Riders enjoy the luck of the Irish in rally at pony club

NICK KOSSATCH
by
19th Mar 2019 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSEMANSHIP: To be sure. To be sure.

Stehbens family dressed up in green.
Stehbens family dressed up in green. Contributed GLA190319PONY

That was the Irish theme at the Bororen Pony Club as St Patrick's Day was celebrated last Sunday.

Club secretary Brenda Ferris said riders loved the day despite occasional rain.

"It was just a general Rally Day for us at Bororen Pony Club," she said.

Instructor Lisa Grady on Pickles competing in one of the games.　\
Instructor Lisa Grady on Pickles competing in one of the games.　\ Contributed GLA190319PONY

"We had nine riders for the day and we hold Rally Days for members twice monthly and this one was just a fun day.

"The kids love dress-up and fun days."

And on the Bororen Pony Club Facebook site, this is what was posted:

"What a great St Patty's Day we had," it read.

All of the riders ready for the day
All of the riders ready for the day Contributed GLA190319PONY

"Yeah we got saturated, we sweated but boy, didn't we play hard. Everyone looked great in their green."

The next Rally day will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 9am.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    premium_icon Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    News SILENCE descended on a Gladstone courtroom as family members of two men who were onboard FV Cassandra watched drone footage of the capsized trawler.

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued for region

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued for region

    Weather The Bureau predicts damaging winds and large hail stones

    • 19th Mar 2019 3:51 PM
    'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    premium_icon 'We sell self-esteem': Barber puts region on national radar

    Business He started making his products by hand 20 years ago in a back room.

    Leading demographer to reveal what's next for CQ

    Leading demographer to reveal what's next for CQ

    News Opportunity to get a glimpse into what CQ could look like in 2043.