UPDATE: Injured rider flown to hospital after dirtbike crash

STABLE BUT SERIOUS: Mr Scott is flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

7.28PM: The Observer understands the rider injured at today's dirtbike race meet near Turkey Beach was 47-year-old Gladstone man Brett Scott.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to retrieve Mr Scott at about 2pm after he fell from his motorcycle and was hit by another three riders who were unable to avoid him.

A release from the Helicopter Rescue Service listed his injuries as possible spinal injuries, rib fractures, a scapula fracture and abdominal injuries.

He was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

2.17PM: A RESCUE helicopter is on its way to a dirtbike race meet at Foreshores, west of Turkey Beach, after a rider was seriously injured in a crash.

The rider, a 47-year-old male, was reportedly involved in a two-bike crash on one of the track's corners before being run over by other riders.

Paramedics are on the scene and police are conducting crowd control to clear a landing spot for the helicopter.

The injured rider was wearing protective gear at the time of the crash and is conscious and breathing, however tyre tracks are visible down the middle of his back and he has suffered a roughly 20cm laceration to his body.

The crash took place during the Gladstone Natural Terrain race meet, originally scheduled for February 8 before weather forced a delay.

It is the first race of the year for the Gladstone District Dirtriders Club.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.