Gladstone rider rapt as century old bike gets rego slashed

MOTORCYCLE enthusiast John Featherstone owns not just a motorbike, but a piece of motoring history with his 1916 Model H Triumph.

The passionate Veteran Bike owner was mindful about the importance of looking after the 102-year-old motorcycle.

"I keep them going for the next generation of riders," Mr Featherstone said.

"You don't own a bike, you're a custodian for the next generation of owners."

On July 1, the State Government will drop the annual cost to register historic motorcycles from $98.25 to $34.20.

This was welcomed news for Mr Featherstone, who owns several historic motorcycles.

John Featherstone owns a 1916 Triumph bike. Matt Taylor

"I have a few different bikes not just the Triumph. There's the 1925 Indian and a 1937 Harley Davidson," he said.

"It's a good thing the drop in rego for these bikes and I'm looking into doing this type of registration for them."

To qualify as a Veteran bike, the bike has to have been built between 1903 to 1918. A historic bike is at least 30 years old.

The 4.5-horsepower motorcycle can gain a top speed of just over 50km/h and there was thousands of Triumphs built during World War I.

Built by Triumph at Coventry in England, it gained fame during World War I because one of the most common ways for communication was by motorcycle ridden by dispatch riders.

More than 30,000 Triumph Model H motorcycles had been produced by the end of the war in 1918.

Triumph Engineering had used the advertising slogan Trusty Triumph since 1910 and the Model H became known as "The Trusty" because of its reliability in wartime conditions.

Mr Featherstone has always been capable with working with his hands a sees keeping these pieces of motoring history on the road as a labour of love.

"It quite a bit to keep them going sometimes, but thankfully I'm mechanically minded to be able to work on them," he said.

Mr Featherstone will head off soon to Brisbane for the Australian Centenary Veterans Motorbike Rally and was looking forward to riding his piece of motoring history.

The fee reduction comes into effect from July 1 and will save Queensland's historic motorbike owners about $90,000 annually.