Rider flown to hospital after accident south of Gladstone
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was engaged yesterday afternoon to transport a man in his 50s to hospital from the Boyne Valley.
The man had been involved in a trail bike accident in the Bulburin State Forest around 3pm.
The man was reportedly riding on a trail with friends when he hit a log protruding from a track, which threw him clear from his bike.
How to activate free Courier Mail subscription
He sustained a suspected broken wrist on impact and the man’s friends transported him back to a nearby campground before calling triple-0.
The CapRescue 300 team was activated and flew to the campground before the on-board doctor and paramedic treated the patient at the scene.
He was transported back to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.
More rural news stories:
– Australian war hero dead at 101
– Rental crisis grips regional Queensland