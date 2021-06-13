Rider flown to hospital after accident south of Gladstone

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue service was engaged to respond to the scene of a trail bike crash.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue service was engaged to respond to the scene of a trail bike crash.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was engaged yesterday afternoon to transport a man in his 50s to hospital from the Boyne Valley.

The man had been involved in a trail bike accident in the Bulburin State Forest around 3pm.

The man was reportedly riding on a trail with friends when he hit a log protruding from a track, which threw him clear from his bike.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

He sustained a suspected broken wrist on impact and the man’s friends transported him back to a nearby campground before calling triple-0.

The CapRescue 300 team was activated and flew to the campground before the on-board doctor and paramedic treated the patient at the scene.

He was transported back to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

More rural news stories:

– Australian war hero dead at 101

– Rental crisis grips regional Queensland

– ‘Long way to go’ in fight to end domestic violence