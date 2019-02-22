Ride4Life is the biggest one yet

READY TO ROLL: Ben Sanders, Mark Brookes from Ride4Life with Sandra Moran from Jaie's Journey are looking forward to Gladstone Ride4Life Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride tomorrow. Steve Naude, Vaughn Crane, John Lesyk, Juwan Eggmolesse, Nick Trost and Charlie and Jody Russell (pictured) will join them.

READY TO ROLL: Ben Sanders, Mark Brookes from Ride4Life with Sandra Moran from Jaie's Journey are looking forward to Gladstone Ride4Life Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride tomorrow. Steve Naude, Vaughn Crane, John Lesyk, Juwan Eggmolesse, Nick Trost and Charlie and Jody Russell (pictured) will join them. Matt Taylor GLA030219RIDE

THE time has arrived for the Gladstone Region to come together for suicide awareness and prevention.

The Gladstone Ride4Life Show and Shine Suicide Awareness Ride will take place at the Marina Parklands from 8am tomorrow with riders to embark on a 314km route taking in small communities and visiting those affected by suicide.

A family fun morning will be held alongside the Show and Shine from 8-10am with plenty to see and do, including live bands, food stalls and kids' activities.

Eftpos will be available on the day for registrations and sales.

The 314km ride will take the convoy to towns such as Mount Morgan and Jambin before a Saturday night camp at Calliope River Historical Village featuring local band Seven Ten Split with a barbecue, drinks and breakfast the following morning.

Entry to the ride is $20 per bike (show and shine entry included), which entitles people to the ride, lunch at Mount Morgan and afternoon tea at Jambin.

The general public can follow in cars for $10pp with proceeds going towards training for suicide awareness and mental health in the community.

Overnight camping is available for a small fee at the historical village with caravans and camper trailers allowed.

Tomorrow night's proceeds will help the historical village.

Organiser Mark Brookes said riders were expected to come from Bundaberg, Hervey bay, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Biloela.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES