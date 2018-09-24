Ride packs a punch for girls

CHARITY RIDE: The Mick Daly Charity ride was an outstanding success with 141 riders participating.

CHARITY RIDE: The Mick Daly Charity ride was an outstanding success with 141 riders participating. Hannah Sbeghen

A CALL to arms was sent out by boxing coach Mick Daly and Gladstone motorbike riders responded in kind when they rode in to support Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock.

The two three-year-olds have been fighting an aggressive brain cancer all their lives and have been given hope with the Motorcycle Fundraising Ride.

"There were 141 entrants in the ride and ended up with a couple of hundred back at the gym for the fight," Mr Daly said.

"It was a good ride and everyone went well and safely made it back to the shed."

The 300km ride covered Lowmead, Bororen and Miriam Vale.

"We stopped at some of the pubs and they probably got swamped a bit but we gave them business with all of the riders getting in a feed and a drink," he said.

Mr Daly also had some coaching insights from the boxing match.

"Matt (Burnett) was like a little bulldog while Glenn (Butcher) was very technical," he said.

"Also I have to give some praise to Matt Burnett and Glenn Butcher for jumping in the ring and having a go like they did."