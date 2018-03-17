BURNOUT: Ride-on mower catches on fire at Darts Creek

TALK about a hot new way to stay on top of the mowing.

Firefighters extinguished a grass fire sparked by a ride-on mower at a Darts Creek property this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property at 9.59am, with crews from the Mount Larcom Rural Fire Brigade and an urban crew from Gladstone both responding.

An area of land about 100sq m was on fire, along with the mower itself, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

The fire was extinguished at 11.06am and the last crew left about twenty minutes later.

No one was injured in the incident.