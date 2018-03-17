Menu
READY RESPONSE: A rural firefighter extinguishes a grass fire at Mount Larcom (file photo). Brenda Strong GLA140911FIRE
Offbeat

BURNOUT: Ride-on mower catches on fire at Darts Creek

Andrew Thorpe
by
17th Mar 2018 3:20 PM

TALK about a hot new way to stay on top of the mowing.

Firefighters extinguished a grass fire sparked by a ride-on mower at a Darts Creek property this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property at 9.59am, with crews from the Mount Larcom Rural Fire Brigade and an urban crew from Gladstone both responding.

An area of land about 100sq m was on fire, along with the mower itself, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

The fire was extinguished at 11.06am and the last crew left about twenty minutes later.

No one was injured in the incident.

darts creek gladstone fire mount larcom rural fire brigade
Gladstone Observer
