Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Glenn Butcher MP said investing in the project would mean jobs in construction, jobs in tourism and new opportunities for local businesses.
Glenn Butcher MP said investing in the project would mean jobs in construction, jobs in tourism and new opportunities for local businesses.
News

Ride on, Gladstone: $45k bike path upgrades announced

Jacobbe McBride, jacobbe.mcbride@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN a coup for Gladstone bike riders, the Queensland Government has announced it will invest $45,000 in Gladstone Regional Council’s bike projects.

The funding, part of the Palaszczuk Government’s latest $15 million cycle network Local Government Grants, will upgrade paths on Phillip Street and Coronation Drive.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and local Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said investing in the project would mean jobs in construction and tourism and new opportunities for local businesses.

“Every dollar invested in bike-riding creates $5 in economic benefit for our region” Mr Butcher said.

“It’s why the Palaszczuk Government has delivered more than $90 million in projects as part of the grants program, supporting 253 projects and hundreds of jobs in communities across Queensland.

“The first project is a shared path along the northern side of Phillip Street from the Stockland Shopping Centre to the new Phillip Street Community Precinct.

“The second is a three-metre wide shared path from Tannum Sands State High School to Tannum Sands Road including raised priority crossings.”

Mr Butcher said these were the types of projects and jobs that were crucial as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“Thanks to Queenslanders stepping up and keeping our health response strong, we’ve been able to continue delivering better bike paths, plus better roads and transport as part of a $23 billion pipeline of projects just like this, which will support 21,500 jobs.”

gladstone bike paths
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Ports Corp’s revenue in annual report

        Premium Content Revealed: Ports Corp’s revenue in annual report

        News With less cargo being moved through its three ports, how did that affect the bottom line?

        Man made threats to kill police

        Premium Content Man made threats to kill police

        Crime Ty Jaxon Fankhauser caused trouble at multiple licensed venues around Queensland.

        What will La Nina deliver for CQ?

        Premium Content What will La Nina deliver for CQ?

        Weather “There is also the chance of an increased number of cyclones during the season.”

        Man caught smoking billies was living in his Mercedes

        Premium Content Man caught smoking billies was living in his Mercedes

        Crime Ashley John Campbell had been the victim of a serious crime.