Ride on, Gladstone: $45k bike path upgrades announced

Glenn Butcher MP said investing in the project would mean jobs in construction, jobs in tourism and new opportunities for local businesses.

Glenn Butcher MP said investing in the project would mean jobs in construction, jobs in tourism and new opportunities for local businesses.

IN a coup for Gladstone bike riders, the Queensland Government has announced it will invest $45,000 in Gladstone Regional Council’s bike projects.

The funding, part of the Palaszczuk Government’s latest $15 million cycle network Local Government Grants, will upgrade paths on Phillip Street and Coronation Drive.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and local Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said investing in the project would mean jobs in construction and tourism and new opportunities for local businesses.

“Every dollar invested in bike-riding creates $5 in economic benefit for our region” Mr Butcher said.

“It’s why the Palaszczuk Government has delivered more than $90 million in projects as part of the grants program, supporting 253 projects and hundreds of jobs in communities across Queensland.

“The first project is a shared path along the northern side of Phillip Street from the Stockland Shopping Centre to the new Phillip Street Community Precinct.

“The second is a three-metre wide shared path from Tannum Sands State High School to Tannum Sands Road including raised priority crossings.”

Mr Butcher said these were the types of projects and jobs that were crucial as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“Thanks to Queenslanders stepping up and keeping our health response strong, we’ve been able to continue delivering better bike paths, plus better roads and transport as part of a $23 billion pipeline of projects just like this, which will support 21,500 jobs.”