Ride on down for Christmas toy run fun

READY, SET, GO! Gladstone Ulysses Branch president Clyde Luck, member Archie Draper and secretary John Watson are all set for the charity toy run on Saturday.
Caroline Tung
by

THE GLADSTONE Ulysses Branch is saddling up for a mega Motorcycle Christmas Toy Run this weekend at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The group has been organising the toy run for more than two decades and is confident interest in this year's event will be high, despite the region's recent economic downturn.

The fundraiser collects donations from riders for The Salvation Army - such as presents, food and toys - to give to needy children.

Club president Clyde Luck has his fingers crossed rain will not ruin the event, which runs on Saturday from 9.30am for a 10am sharp start.

"I'd like to see a record year this year," he said.

"We'd like everybody to turn up. If they don't want to ride, it doesn't matter."

This year, every rider who takes part in the run is entered into a gate raffle to win a "fairly significant" prize.

Local businesses have donated 28 prizes and all proceeds will go towards The Salvation Army.

The event is open to those aged eight and above.

A sausage sizzle and drinks will be available at the end of the run.

For details, call Mr Luck on 0448 740 127 or John Watson 0408 694 676.

charity event gladstone ulysses club salvation army toy run what's on gladstone

Gladstone Observer
