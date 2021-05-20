Ride of her life as teen’s TikTok video gets 1.6m views

A 16-year-old Gympie girl's video taken while on a ride at the Gympie Show has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 1.6 million views.

Former James Nash student and model Elise Nicholson said she has been creating videos on the app since 2016 and wasn't expecting her video at the Gympie Show to get as much love as it did.

"It didn't really cross my mind to make a TikTok with the footage until one of my friends said to me, 'It would be so awesome for people to see what it's like up there, the people who were too scared to go on it', I thought that was a pretty cool idea so I posted it," Miss Nicholson said.

"One of the videos is at 1.6 million as we speak, I think that's absolutely insane ... It's pretty crazy."

While Miss Nicholson claims the Speed 2 is not scary and has been on it more than 100 times, she said her stomach still drops every time she goes on it.

"I held on to my phone really tight and prayed I wouldn't let go," she said when asked how the video was filmed.

Miss Nicholson said she noticed people from other countries were especially drawn to the video and were leaving comments on it.

Elise Nicholson’s video of the Gympie Show is her most viewed video ever, receiving more than 1.6 million views and counting.

"They don't get to do stuff like that anymore, because of COVID," she said.

"They're commenting things like 'I miss carnivals', 'I miss this feeling', 'I can't wait to just LIVE again'.

"It's definitely put into perspective for me how lucky we are in this country."

Miss Nicholson is currently enrolled in a beauty academy on the Sunshine Coast and hopes to continue making TikToks into the future.

"I just post what makes me happy and things that my friends might like to see," she said.

"I like that it's so easy to reach people from around the world, see what they're doing and what their lives are like."

Originally published as Ride of her life as teen's TikTok vid gets 1.6m views