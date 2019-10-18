Riddle of man who fell from sky

Police have released the first image of a mystery stowaway who fell from a Kenya Airlines flight and landed in a London garden. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police have released the first image of a mystery stowaway who fell from a Kenya Airlines flight and landed in a London garden. Picture: Metropolitan Police

POLICE are still trying to identify a mysterious stowaway who plunged more than 1000m to his death from a Kenya Airways flight over south London four months ago.

Detectives yesterday released a computer-generated likeness of the man, whose body smashed into the backyard of a Clapham home on June 30, narrowly missing the tenant who was sunbathing just one metre away.

They hope the e-fit will help identify the man, who died from multiple and horrific injuries, according to a post-mortem examination.

The only clues police have are the initials "MCA" scrawled on the strap of his backpack and a handful of items found inside.

They included unfinished bottles of Fanta and water, a marker pen, a pair of trainers and some blue canvas.

Police released an e-fit of the stowaway who plunged more than 1000m to his death from a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to London on June 30. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The contents of the mystery man’s backpack included bottles of water and Fanta, trainers, a piece of blue canvas and a marker pen. Picture: Metropolitan Police

One of the few clues to the man’s identity are the initials ‘MCA’ scrawled on the strap of his bag. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Witnesses gave hair-raising accounts of the tragedy, describing how the falling body missed resident John Baldcock, who had dozed off while sunning himself in the garden, by a matter of centimetres.

Mr Baldcock, an Oxford University educated software engineer who was renting a room in the four-storey house owned by mate Bob Renwick, was so traumatised he fled to his parents' home in south England to try to come to terms with the horrific incident.

"John was so lucky not to be hit he didn't even realise what it was to begin with," a housemate, who requested his name be withheld, told The Sun.

"The body literally landed one metre away from him and was obliterated. My friend was very shaken.

"There were a few of us in the house at the time, and it was lucky only one of us was in the garden. Nobody would have survived being hit. The impact was horrific."

A neighbour recalled being in the kitchen and hearing a massive bang.

"I thought my house was falling down," she told The Sun.

"I went upstairs and looked out the window and saw the body. John had been out sunbathing. He is a lodger and is friends with Bob the owner.

"I saw John outside, he was shaking and trembling. He wasn't saying anything. He could hardly speak. My husband called the police. It was horrific."

Software engineer John Baldcock was almost killed when the body of an aircraft stowaway smashed into his backyard as he sunbathed. Picture: Supplied

The impact of the man’s body left a dent in the garden and smashed paving stones. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Another neighbour described seeing "blood all over the walls and the garden".

"I heard a 'whomp' so I went to look out the window," she said.

"At first I thought it was a tramp asleep. He had all his clothes on and everything.

"I had a closer look. I saw there was blood all over the walls and the garden and his head was not in a good way."

Witnesses say it was a miracle nobody was hit by the stowaway, who fell from flight KQ100 around 3.30pm on a Sunday during a heatwave when people were out in droves trying to get a tan.

South Central Command Unit Detective Sergeant Paul Graves said police had pursued several lines of inquiry in what had been "a very sad incident to investigate".

"This man has a family somewhere who need to know what has happened to their loved one," he said.

"I hope by releasing this e-fit someone known to the deceased will recognise him and make contact."

The appeal to identify the man, who is believed to have boarded the plane in Nairobi, is worldwide, and anyone with information is urged to contact London Police.