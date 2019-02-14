Menu
Rick Thorburn will be back in Beenleigh District Court next month for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 12.
Crime

Thorburn in court over child sex charges

by Danielle Buckley
11th Feb 2019 6:08 PM
Rick Thorburn will be back in court next month to face charges for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 12 after a brief mention today.

During a five-minute mention of the case, the court was told that Thorburn's previous legal team, Guest Lawyers, would no longer be representing the father of two.

In March last year, Thorburn was charged with rape, attempted rape, and nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The alleged offences occurred between 2015 and April 2016 at a family daycare centre that his wife Julene ran from their home in Chambers Flat.

At Beenleigh District Court today, Thorburn's previous legal representative Guest Lawyers sought leave to withdraw from the case.

Thorburn, who was committed to stand trial for the charges last year, will now be represented by Quinn & Scattini Lawyers.

The case was adjourned for further mention until March 18.

