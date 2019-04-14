Menu
Jack Ross celebrates Richmond’s stirring win on the final siren. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images.
Lynch praises Tigers debutant Ross

by Tim Michell
14th Apr 2019 6:37 PM
Matchwinner Tom Lynch has lauded the impact of debutant Jack Ross after his 25-disposal performance in undermanned Richmond's upset win over Port Adelaide on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, last year's No. 43 draft pick, was a key figure as Richmond held on for a seven-point victory in Adelaide despite being without skipper Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin, Alex Rance and Jack Riewoldt.

Ross had 10 contested possessions, four marks and five tackles in his first outing for the Tigers, winning the praise of six-goal hero Lynch.

"He is a great kid. He doesn't get flustered," Lynch said.

"The boys were talking in the field (about) how great he was to play with.

"He's got a mature head on his shoulders, doesn't get flustered and he will walk in the same (on Monday) as he did the last few weeks."

 

Lynch said Ross' poise on debut had been impressive, adding it was 'like he had been playing for years'.

"You get opportunities and he has really grabbed it. We've found a player there," he said on SEN.

The Tigers have been forced to draw on their list depth after a spate of injuries to key personnel in the opening month of the season.

 

 

Rance (knee) will miss the rest of the campaign, while Riewoldt (wrist), Cotchin (hamstring), Bachar Houli (hamstring), Jayden Short (elbow) and Shaun Grigg (knee) were absent for Saturday's stirring triumph.

Liam Baker, Shai Bolton and Sydney Stack stood up at key moments, while Josh Caddy returned from injury with three goals.

Lynch and Caddy combined for nine of the Tigers' 15 majors, the spearhead bagging 6.2 from 10 disposals.

"There was all the talk externally about the big four out but as you saw, Jack Ross came in and played a sensational game, Stacky followed up from last week and (it was) Shai Bolton's first game for the yea," Lynch said.

"It was great to give those guys opportunity and they grabbed it."

