Rice is cooking with more medals

POWERHOUSE: Ailish Rice on her way to winning silver and bronze. PICTURE: Queensland Weightlifting Association

POWERHOUSE: Ailish Rice on her way to winning silver and bronze. PICTURE: Queensland Weightlifting Association

WEIGHTLIFTING: Emerging powerhouse Ailish Rice said winning silver and bronze at a recent State Championship exceeded her expectations.

Rice, 17, who trains at the Raw Movement CrossFit Tannum Sands, got silver in the under-20 category and bronze in the under-23 division.

"Going into the comp, the goal was to hit two good lifts with a combined total that qualified for nationals but to come away with a second-place and third place was really cool," Rice said.

She said that she enjoyed watching her more experienced and older opponents.

"They were really lovely and awesome to watch and warm up with," Rice said.

She followed a stringent program in the weeks leading up to the championship.

"I followed a weightlifting program to make sure I was lifting the heaviest I could on the day without injuring myself in the few days before the comp," Rice said.

"Preparations included eating a bunch of healthy foods and getting massages between training like normal."

RMCTS coach Reede McHugh has had a positive influence on Rice and it's his relaxed attitude that helps her.

"I don't usually have to worry about nerves and pressure thanks to my coach, Reede," she said.

"He always makes sure we are having a laugh out the back in the warm-up area and I never feel pressure to compete a certain way which is what I love about how he coaches," she said.

Rice has also qualified for the Australian Weightlifting Federation Junior and Under-23 Championship in Perth on May 15.

"I believe they select a Queensland representative team from athletes in all the weight classes of those qualifiers in the next week or so," she said.

"I will continue to train in the awesome CrossFit classes at RMCTS but on the side, I have a weightlifting program to follow which has been bumped up a bit to help me get some new personal-bests around the time that nationals will be in May."

RELATED STORY: PHOTOS: Coach looks at getting more into CrossFit

RELATED STORY: Youngster lifting her way to weightlifting super-stardom