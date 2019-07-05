Rhodes raises the bat on the court for Gladstone

The next Ben Knight could be unearthed in Ipswich. Here's Ben back in 2015!

UPDATE: Gladstone's under-12 girls and boys teams had a mixed day one at the State Championship in Brisbane and Ipswich respectively today.

Gladstone's Lucas Rhodes owned the first game today with 55 points. Nick Kossatch GLA180318U12BGLVEM

The Gladstone boy's side smashed Bundaberg Bulls 91-30 with Lucas Rhodes scoring an astonishing 55 points.

He got help from Sam Barrenger (14 points) and Dylan List with 11 points.

Mackay Comettes were way too good in the girl's game against a Gladstone side that never gave up.

Despite the 76-22 scoreline, Gladstone's better players were Clare Slattery (10 points) and Alyssa King who got six.

Every Comets player scored points and best served by Alley May Simpson, with 17 points and Tahlia Jensen (14 points).

Both Gladstone teams played their second games at the time of print deadline today against Brisbane Capitals Silver (boys) and Gold Coast Breakers (girls).

Gladstone's girls have games against Southern Districts Trojans Black (9.20am) and Redlands Pride at 4pm tomorrow.

The boys take on Toowoomba Mountaineers at 9.20am tomorrow followed by a 1.20pm clash against Southern Districts Trojans White.

Follow all results on the Basketball Queensland website.

EARLIER

BASKETBALL: While Gladstone's under-14 boys have just completed their state championships in Townsville, two teams will start their own campaigns.

Gladstone's U12 boys and girls teams are in Ipswich and Brisbane for the state championships which start tomorrow and continue into Monday.

Gladstone boys are in Pool A and in division three while the girls are seeded in division two and in the Pool B group. They will take on Bundaberg Bulls at noon tomorrow followed by a 4pm game against Brisbane Capitals Silver.

On Saturday, the young Power team will face Toowoomba Mountaineers at 9.20am and then a 1.20pm encounter against Southern Districts Trojans White.

Gladstone's young ladies will be up against Mackay Comettes at noon tomorrow followed by a game Gold Coast Breakers at 4pm.

Southern Districts Trojans Black and Redlands Pride will be Gladstone's respective opponents at 9.20am and 4pm on Saturday.

All results can be followed in the Basketball Queensland website.