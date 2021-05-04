Reynolds drops Broncos bomb on Souths teammates

Adam Reynolds has rejected a monster offer to join the Cronulla Sharks in a crushing blow for the Shire club.

Adam Reynolds has rejected a monster offer to join the Cronulla Sharks in a crushing blow for the Shire club.

South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds is set to reject a massive offer from Cronulla and will sign with Brisbane by the end of the week.

Reynolds has told teammates he is definitely leaving Redfern, having accepted Brisbane's terms for a three-year deal worth $2.25 million - or $200,000 less than what the Sharks tabled in a last-bid offer on Monday night.

All that remains before Reynolds puts his signature on the contract is to pass a medical exam with Brisbane's doctors, but that is considered a fait accompli.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

He has already passed a medical with the Cronulla doctors, at his own instigation, with the Brisbane lifestyle believed to have been the key in swaying the South Sydney playmaker to head north and take up the challenge of resurrecting the struggling Broncos juggernaut.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Reynolds has consulted Souths coach and former Brisbane mentor Wayne Bennett on the appeal of playing for the Broncos as he mulls over the final contract of his NRL career.

The off-contract Reynolds will arrive in Brisbane on Friday for the Rabbitohs' Magic Round clash against Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, but is expected to sign his contract when he meets with Broncos officials.

Reynolds' opponents this week, the Sharks, were hopeful of snaring the premiership playmaker with incoming Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon having outlined his plan to bring the Rabbitohs ace to the Shire.

The Sharks gave Reynolds a deadline of 5pm Wednesday to make his decision, but it was too late. He has instead made Brisbane his preference as they possess one of the most talented packs in the NRL but are rudderless as they struggle through numerous combinations in the halves hoping to get it right.

It is the first major coup for rookie Brisbane coach Kevin Walters and chief executive Dave Donaghy, who began at the club a fortnight ago and flew to Sydney last Sunday week for talks with Reynolds.

Reynolds has spoken to Wayne Bennett about moving to Brisbane. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Reynolds has privately told a handful of his closest Souths teammates in recent days he will not be at the club next year, despite suggestions Rabbitohs bosses could table an 11th-hour upgrade to keep him at Redfern.

It will come as a bitter blow to Cronulla who, at one point, were a firm favourite to secure his signature.

The Sharks sacked John Morris last month with one reason offered being his inability to attract toppling talent to the club.

Fitzgibbon, currently an assistant at the Sydney Roosters, was championed as a coach rival players "would play for", will be disappointed to learn he has missed Reynolds' signature.

Adam Reynolds turned to mentor Wayne Bennett. Picture: Phil Hillyard

As will Cronulla officials who will have to address their own failings in what was an at times bumbling negotiation process.

Reynolds met with Fitzgibbon and was highly impressed with his thoughts on how he planned to resurrect the Sharks and his football acumen and at one point looked to be heading to the shire.

However they will now have to look elsewhere.

Chad Townsend has signed to play for North Queensland next season and Shaun Johnson has not risen as a priority for the Sharks.

Reynolds is so genuine about playing for the Broncos he has sought the counsel of Bennett, who told The Courier-Mail last week the 30-year-old would fit in perfectly at Red Hill.

Brisbane coach Walters, off-contract next year, is desperate for a senior playmaker to engineer his Red Hill rebuild and has offered Reynolds the Broncos captaincy to stave off the Sharks.

Reynolds has asked the Broncos for a four-year deal worth $2.8 million. It is understood Brisbane will not offer four years, but are amenable to a three-year package worth around $800,000 annually.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has got his man. Picture: Liam Kidston

Reynolds was the halfback who broke Souths' 43-year title drought in 2014 - and the Broncos believe he can also snap their 15-year premiership hoodoo.

Reynolds' manager Steve Gillis said the former NSW Origin halfback, who turns 31 in July, would have no issue relocating his partner and their four children to Brisbane.

"Not once has Adam said to me I don't want to move to Queensland, it's not a barrier at all for him," Gillis said.

"People just assume because he has four kids, he won't want to move, but Adam is open to moving.

"Adam wants the security of a longer-term deal certainly. There's no point signing one-year deals if you plan on playing for three or four more years.

"He will get a three-year deal wherever he chooses to go, he is 30 years of age and Benji Marshall (Souths teammate) has shown playmakers can play until their mid-30s."

Adam Reynolds to avoid surgery on injured thumb: NRL: In some slightly better news for the Rabbitohs, Adam Reynolds has avoided surgery on his damaged thumb, shortening his time on the sidelines.

Walters was sweating on a decision from Reynolds, who is set to return from a thumb injury against the Sharks.

"We haven't heard anything," he said. "Adam is waiting to get back playing. If I was to put a time frame on it, I would say sometime in the next few weeks he will make a decision I would have thought."

Broncos prop Payne Haas said the signing of Reynolds would represent the final piece in Brisbane's premiership fightback.

"It would be a massive signing for our club if we got Adam Reynolds," he said.

"You can see his kicking game is the best of any half in the comp with Nathan Cleary (Panthers No.7) and his game-management would be perfect for our young team.

"We have a really good forward pack, but we just need that senior game manager to take us to the next level.""

Originally published as Reynolds drops Broncos bomb on Souths teammates