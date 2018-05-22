Rex Silver going for gold

GOING FOR GOLD: Rex Silver stands by his products

For the third year in a row The Garage Barbershop has placed in the top four Barbershop businesses in the country.

This year owner Rex Silver is determined to go for gold.

"Last year we were voted in the top four finalists, but there's only one winner," he said.

"We're automatically nominated for next year's competition and planning is already under-way."

"But if you're a finalist, you're already a winner, you're treated like royalty," Rex said.

Rex said his vision for men's grooming was to treat his customers in a similar fashion.

"Our guests expect a high level of service, combined with the best products available and that's what we strive to deliver," he said.

"I'm so honoured to have my vision of men's grooming, both with my concept Barber Shops and my product range, so enthusiastically embraced by them."

When Rex opened his store in Gladstone three years ago he thought he didn't need a huge range of products.

"Initially my view was just the core essentials, but before you know it, five products becomes nine," he said.

We're working on four new products right now, it's great fun, very exciting.

Rex chooses to use only natural ingredients in his range, "I believe there are too many chemicals in our lives," he said.

Also, he insisted that his products are animal cruelty free, vegan, petrochemical free, paraban free, organic and colour safe.

"Even better, it's all made in Australia with Australian ingredients."

By the end of this year Rex is planning on expanding his current range to 13 products.

"I'm developing three more products to complete my range, a hair gel, a hair dry wax and a hair cream," he said.

"But we've also stumbled upon a vanilla whiskey and oak beard oil that we think is a game changer to my whole range it's that good."

With men's grooming becoming a multi billion dollar industry world wide he will also let the store's range expand organically.

"I couldn't be prouder when a guest says that our product is the best they've used and won't use anything else," Rex said.

"That's gold!"

The Garage Barber Shop product range:

2 in 1 Mint Oil Conditioning Shampoo

The Shampoo

The Conditioner

Ocean Spray Styling Mist

Boost Powder

Matte Paste

Pomade

Beard Oil - Vanilla Whiskey and Oak

Beard Oil - Outback Citrus

In Development: