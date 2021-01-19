Menu
Council News

Rewald releases parks and gardens policy

Timothy Cox
19th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Mayoral candidate John Rewald on Monday made suggestions to improve Rockhampton’s parks and gardens.

In his policy, Mr Rewald praised the work of the council, but said some features were lacking from public areas.

“Showcasing the region’s gardens is the majestic Botanic and Kershaw Gardens,” he said. “These are both wonderful assets for our city and an attraction for tourists.

“I was pleased to hear that the council is restoring the Japanese gardens that links us with our sister city.

But, he said, “we need to ensure that our local parks have shade and seating. Many of our parks do not have the shade necessary for our climate, and most parks could use more seating.”

He added that although there were dedicated parks for activities such as picnics, barbecues, and skateboarding, the council should constantly keep them in tip-top shape.

“These facilities need to be continually developed to ensure they meet safety standards as well as being appropriate for use” Mr Rewald said.

“While there are several off-leash areas for dogs so that they can play and exercise freely, there is a need for more dedicated dog areas.”

