REVVED UP: Changes ahead for Gladstone's car dealerships

GLADSTONE'S car dealerships are revving up for changes, with one relocating its used car services and another planning an expansion of its showroom.

For the first time since 1989 6 Toolooa St is no longer a car dealership, with Gladstone Nissan relocating its used car services to its Dawson Hwy premises.

Owner Errol Roots said having all of the Nissan products under one roof was part of the business's master plan.

"It makes it easier for us and the customer," he said.

Meanwhile Anderson's Auto City is preparing to knock down its Mazda showroom to make way for a newer, more tech-savvy showroom.

The company has gained Gladstone Regional Council approval for the work, which they expect to start before December and will take six months.

Owner Les Anderson said it was part of Mazda's worldwide dealership changes.

The new showroom will have four and a half metre high ceilings and new technology which will change the way people can see vehicles.

"We're really confident in the Mazda brand and we're excited about getting this project under way," Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson and Mr Roots said business had been steady for the past six to 12 months.

"I've noticed business isn't dropping any more, it's stabilised," Mr Roots said.

Mr Anderson said in the past few months they'd seen the same amount of enquiries pre-boom.

"I think you can tell a lot about a town through a car yard, it's a smaller purchase than a house, and people either need to change or they want to change their vehicle," he said.

"We're seeing a few more people now who want to change their vehicle for a lifestyle perspective."