Revolutionise your dive: Cutting-edge tech for ocean lovers

UNDERWATER technology developed by a Taiwanese start-up is opening up a whole new world for the region's ocean lovers.

Created by Deepblu, the social network and storytelling platform for divers is designed to allow users to upload images and data relating to their dive experiences.

"It's a great way to highlight how Queensland's iconic reef (the Great Barrier Reef) is still a thing of unparalleled natural beauty and wonder ... a must see," Member for Barron River Craig Crawford said.

"This technology enables users to easily share their images with the rest of the world."

In terms of where the new technology can be used, a spokesman said "you can dive wherever you want with this equipment ... those in Gladstone can definitely use it at places like Heron or Lady Elliot Island."

Speaking in Cairns yesterday, Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch congratulated Deepblu on its decision to open an office in Queensland's far north.

"One of the biggest drawcards to this part of the world is Queensland's iconic Great Barrier Reef, which remains one of the world's premiere dive and snorkelling sites," Ms Enoch said.

Deepblu's Queensland representative Annie Zhao said it was exciting to be part of the innovation scene in Cairns where they are able to "interact with so many businesses and people who care about the ocean, the environment and sharing their dive experiences".

"We're looking to showcase our technology to potential partners and develop our Deepblu community in Australia ... and the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef," she said.

The new social platform and dive computer technology ensures anyone, no matter how far from the region they may be, can be a part of divers' experiences.

"Deepblu technology provides divers with all the technical benefits they have come to expect from a dive computer, but with an added, almost transcendent dimension of being able to share their experiences with their peers all over the world," Ms Enoch said.

Currently establishing links with local diving shops and tour guides, Deepblu is keen to introduce their technology to the rest of the region.

"We recently collaborated with DiveLog Australasia, incorporating Sportdiving magazine, on a competition where divers who use our technology can share their favourite photo in our Diving Down Under community group.

"We will be stepping up our networking activities over the course of our Hot DesQ engagement to really establish a niche here."

Tim Hochgrebe, director of underwater.com.au, has been using Deepblu technology to enhance his personal dive experience for about 12 months.

"I really like the Deepblu product ... It's unlike some other dive computers available in that it adds a number of lifestyle benefits to the user, such as a social media platform, in addition to the usual range of important technical dive information," he said.

"What I find outstanding is that you can link the Deepblu device to your camera so that you can upload images and record things like the time and depth of where they were taken. I have been diving for around 30 years and like to share my experiences with buddies," he said.