Revolting ooze spills from supermarket lamb

It’s been described as 'the grossest thing I’ve ever seen'. If you haven’t eaten dinner yet, you may want to look away now. WARNING: Graphic images.

A Sydney family's Sunday roast took a revolting turn after they witnessed a green ooze spill out of their seasoned leg of lamb.

Amanda Wright Rima was well into the cook-up when she went to add veggies 40 minutes into the roasting and made the horrific discovery.

Something strange was seeping from the under the skin so the mother took out her phone and filmed an incision she made on the slab of meat.

A thick green fluid is then spotted flowing from the dinner, reminiscent of a sci-fi horror film.

"Cooked roast for 40 minutes and went to put the veggies in and noticed something strange seeping out," Mrs Rima wrote on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Needless to say we won't be having lamb roast again after this.

"Just wanted to share my Sunday Roast with my beautiful family."

Facebook users commented on the video, speculating the mystery liquid may have been discharge from a cyst under the lamb's skin.

Green with envy..?

"Oh my god that's disgusting. If you didn't check you would have all been so sick,' one person responded on Twitter.

Someone else said: "This is the grossest thing I've ever seen."

'That's enough to turn you vegetarian,' a third said.

One woman said the ooze looks like an "abscess in the leg … that's pus."

The mother said she won’t be eating lamb again.

A Coles spokesperson told the Daily Mail the supermarket giant had apologised to the customer and offered a refund.

"We have strict quality standards that all livestock partners must meet,' the spokesperson said.

"Coles has already issued this customer a refund and apologised for the unpleasant experience.

"As always we encourage customers to return any item they're not 100 per cent happy with to their nearest store for a full refund or replacement."

Originally published as Revolting ooze spills from Coles lamb