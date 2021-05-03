Menu
Review to help protect against harassment in workplace

by Jessica Marszalek
3rd May 2021 12:22 PM
Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a review of Queensland's industrial relations laws aimed at strengthening them in the area of sexual harassment.

The Premier made the announcement after marching in Barcaldine's Labour Day celebrations with her father Henry and a raft of senior ministers.

Hundreds turned out in decorated vehicles to travel down the town's main road past the historic Tree of Knowledge - the birthplace of the ALP - and to the Worker's Heritage Centre, where Ms Palaszczuk addressed the crowd.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a review of Queensland’s industrial relations laws aimed at strengthening them in the area of sexual harassment. PICTURE: Brad Fleet
She said every worker in the state should be able to go to work and be safe, including from sexual harassment and bullying.

"Every woman worker in this state should be treated the same as her male counterpart," she said.

"... Today we're announcing that we're going to do a review of the Industrial Relations Act to make sure the laws are strengthened against sexual harassment of women in the workplace."

She said women were paid 15 per cent less than men, had less super, and were more often victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment than men.

The Palaszczuk Government will hold a community Cabinet meeting in Longreach on Tuesday.

