Revheads rejoice: Go-karting returns to the Harbour City

HIT THE GAS: Gladstone Kart Club will play home to FasKarts for a high-octane come-and-try day on August 8 from 8am until late.

REVHEADS of Gladstone are rejoicing following a mobile rental go-karting company’s announcement it is returning to the Harbour City in August.

Thirty-year kart veteran and FastKarts manager Johnny Grother said the decision to return to Gladstone Kart Track was down to COVID-19.

“We have been based in Gladstone for four years, I live in Gladstone, however, we only come here once a month because every other weekend I am at other venues,” Mr Grother said.

“We haven’t been back to Gladstone for six months due to COVID-19 and some legal issues but we are all good now and ready to roll.”

Mr Grother said the Gladstone Kart Club had not seen any karting action for at least seven months as a result of the pandemic.

“It has been a process of bringing FastKart’s COVID plan to meet requirements and now we are there, so it probably goes back three months in the making,” he said.

Mr Grother said karting was an energetic activity.

“It is the safest way to go and get your thrills in a racing environment,” he said.

Mr Grother said he was spurred into the hire-karting industry following a heavy involvement with Gladstone’s kart club.

“I run a race team and many other things along go-karting as I have been around the game a long time,” he said.

“Hire karting is my passion and that is what I do now.”

FastKarts Hire Go Karting will be at Gladstone Kart Track in South Trees Industrial Estate from 8am until late on August 8.

The cost is $25 per session, no booking required and all safety equipment provided (closed in shoes required, must be at least 140 centimetres tall to ride).