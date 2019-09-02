REVEALED: Gladstone MP's spending for 2018/19

SPENDINGS: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher spent nearly $60,000 in the past financial year.

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher spent more than $18,000 in domestic travel last year in what he says was "necessary" to perform his job.

Overall Mr Butcher spent $59,545 in the past 2018-19 financial year, significantly more than $21,732 the year before.

The highest expenses were $19,195 to and from the electorate, $18,544 in domestic travel and $15,114 in information technology.

Mr Butcher said the travel was necessary due to 14 blocks of parliament dates a year.

"As assistant treasury minister a lot of my business is in Brisbane and regional Queensland, particularly around the budget time," MrButcher said.

"This year I've also done tours around regional Queensland talking about payroll tax."

He said flights around regional areas including Gladstone and Rockhampton were "pretty high-priced".

"Unfortunately it's just part of the job and maintaining my role as assistant minister for treasury and my local state member role," he said.

"The mechanisms of government things change so we need to be on a flexible flight plan which costs a little bit more."

He said the $15,000 spent in IT was "the cost of running an office".

"We do printing services for a lot of groups, so if any non-profit organisations come into my office we print out their flyers or booklets for them," he said.

"There's a lot of costs in that but I think it's something we should do for the community.

"If we're not doing things for the community and looking after the community then I shouldn't be in my job."