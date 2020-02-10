REVEALED: Why Thor was in Gladstone

Chris Hemsworth with Heron Island general manager Andreas Supper during the star's visit to the island to film science series Limitless

Chris Hemsworth sent local fans into a frenzy when he was spotted at Gladstone Airport on Friday. Many theories were shared on social media as to why the Hollywood heart-throb was here.

It has been revealed the actor was on Heron Island to film a science series Limitless.

Due for release in 2021, Hemsworth will host the series, asking questions about whether ageing is inevitable or if it’s a disease that can be cured.

The actor will transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, and showing how to fight ageing at every stage of life.

In January, Hemsworth said the show hoped to shed light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span.

He visited Heron in a group of 80 cast and crew for the shoot.

Rosslyn Bay business Freedom Fast Cats was chartered to transport the group to the island.