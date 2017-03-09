29°
News

REVEALED: Why coal prices are likely to dive

Emily Smith
| 9th Mar 2017 1:28 PM Updated: 1:31 PM
Top view of an excavator loading the truck with coal
Top view of an excavator loading the truck with coal agnormark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INDUSTRY and political stakeholders will be watching coal prices nervously, following news a policy that drove them to record highs last year had been axed.

Last year China decided its coal miners would only be allowed to work 276 days a year, limiting world supply.

This caused metallurgical coal prices to leap from US$70/tonne in early 2016 to a five-year high at US$307/tonne by November, fuelling a resurgence in Bowen Basin fortunes.

The price spike was also the main reason almost $3b in royalties was expected to be funnelled to the State Government in the 2016-2017 year, twice as much as previously believed.

While the policy was relaxed for the Chinese winter, when more coal was needed for heating, commentators had believed it would be reinstated by March or April.

However, China has announced the policy won't be reinstated, allowing mines to continue producing large amounts of coal.

If the excess supply isn't matched with increased demand, prices will likely fall.

Given the news had already resulted in stocks in coal mining companies falling on the Australian Stock Exchange, Adept Economics principal Gene Tunny said "it means some of the exuberance seen about another resources boom are a bit premature".

While Mr Tunny said most analysts had predicted a fall in coal prices, he said the dumping of the policy could mean "they possibly would fall more than people previously expected".

This could frustrate governments hoping excess royalties would help them bankroll regional infrastructure projects, and win back votes from minority parties like One Nation.

Earlier this week, the Courier Mail reported on speculation Federal Government was debating how to spend "extra money expected from rising commodity prices", and touted a National Development Policy that could fund projects like a supercritical coal-fired power plant in North Queensland.

However, Mr Tunny said there "wasn't reason to panic yet".

"We'll just have to wait and see what the ultimate impact on the coal price is," he said.

Resource Industry Network director Mick Crowe said while the policy's axing would have an impact on coal prices, most mining companies would have factored that into their planning.

Rather, miners would turn their attention to factors they could control - like reducing costs.

And Paget's mining services companies, which saw business lift as mining companies spent extra cash on upgrades and improvements, could also only look for savings.

"The price will not go below the lowest cost of production, because people will say, 'I'm not going to sell it at that price'. When the (coal) prices come off the only thing that protects you is being a low cost producer," Mr Crowe said.

"Our long-term prosperity and our long-term confidence comes from being low cost producers and it just reminds us we need to stay focused on that."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstoneindustry gladstone region industry

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

'Perfect sense': 345 Gladstone jobs if department moves

'Perfect sense': 345 Gladstone jobs if department moves

"... And last time I checked there weren't many large ships calling into Canberra.”

FIFO claims 'bullying' is ruining lives of Gladstone workers

Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Doctor is vital FIFO worker

Dad turns kids against mum with $200K redundancy splurge

DAD spends up on kids in bid to buy love, then mum bursts into tears

'Heavy fisted': Clash over future of 'strategic' Gladstone land

Mr Schmidt said Gladstone's underlying issue was the the "lack of aged care facilities” in the Gladstone region, and was a problem that needed tackling first. Pictured: New Auckland Place, Aged Care Facility. Photo Contributed

One resident says the council was "hasty” in their big plan reveal.

Local Partners

Resource heads back Gladstone girls skills

SHE'S only just eligible for her L plates, but Gladstone school girl Abi Meehan already drives race cars and can strip down engines.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

CHANGES: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's Queensland leader, Buderim MP Steve Dickson, has announced a game-changing policy for future state and local elections.

EXCLUSIVE: One Nation's policy to change election experience forever

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

The film adaptation of this popular novel combines brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast including Toni Collette and Hugo Weaving.

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

Islam was not her first option.

'Cash me ousside' girl given jaw-dropping makeover

TALK about a transformation.

Chris Hemsworth 'crashes' Byron Bay wedding

Chris Hemsworth crashes this lucky couple's Byron Bay wedding. Courtesy of bluetulipimaging.com.au

Bride had no idea who the movie star was

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

FULLY FENCED SOLID BRICK HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

RESORT STYLE LIVING IN TELINA...TO BE SOLD WITH FURNISHINGS...SELLER REQUIRES AN IMMEDIATE SALE!!!

41/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $180,000

An opportunity presents in Telina to purchase this immaculately presented fully self-contained townhouse, in a secure gated complex ready for you to move straight...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $349,000

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $209,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $329,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 AUCTION

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

DULULU HOTEL - EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

9-13 MAIN STREET, Dululu 4702

Commercial - THREE TITLES â' TOTAL LAND AREA OF 3,036M2 (APPROX) - THE ... EXPRESSIONS OF...

- THREE TITLES â' TOTAL LAND AREA OF 3,036M2 (APPROX) - THE HOTEL IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" BY EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST CLOSING 2PM FRIDAY 31ST MARCH 2017 ...

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Gladstone suburbs with biggest price drop revealed

PRICE DROP: Click on the map below to find out how suburbs have rated.

FIND OUT if your suburb has had a steep fall in value.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!