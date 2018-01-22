REVEALED: Who's up for Gladstone's Australia Day Awards

THERE are some amazing people living in our community, and the nominees for Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards prove it.
The Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, will recognise and reward members of the community who have a consistent record of excellence, have made outstanding achievements in their field, and/or have contributed significantly to the growth and development of sport, community events, arts and cultural life in the region.
The Australia Day Award winners will be announced on that day at the combined citizenship and awards ceremony at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
It is at the discretion of Council as to whether an award will be presented in all categories.
There are four people nominated in the top category - Citizen of the Year.
Nicole Allison from the Gladstone RSPCA, Amber Rodgers who is the Discovery Coast Tourism & Commerce president, Angela Bannerman who has been involved in various fundraising efforts and Kevin Watson from Agnes Water are the nominees.
The category with the most nominations is the Young Sportsperson Award, with nine people up for the award.
FULL LIST | Gladstone Region Australia Day Award nominees for 2018
Citizen of the Year:
Nicole Allison (pictured above)
Angela Bannerman
Amber Rodgers
Kevin Watson
Young Citizen of the Year:
Adele Bierman (pictured above)
Kailee Butcher
Community Event or Initiative Award :
Bella the Brave
Tannum Crab Classic (pictured above)
Community Volunteer Award:
Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone Branch
CCQ Relay for Life Volunteer Committee (event pictured above)
Loral Jackson
Peter O'Dwyer
Gassan Sangari
VMR Round Hill
Arts & Culture Award
Skye Birthisel
Delaney Burke (pictured above)
Leanne Christensen
Michael Reibel
Young Sportsperson Award:
Brady Blake
Sophie Duff (pictured above)
Chelsea Fanning
Annamonet Massey
Savannah Maytom
Harry Shuttleworth
Matthew Smith
Sally Vagg
Regan Yea
Senior Sportsperson Award:
Joel Helmstedt (pictured at top of article)
Sports Official Award:
Dillon Bartlett
David Lederhose
Gary Porteous
Wayne (Grom) Mellick (pictured above)