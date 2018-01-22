REVEALED: Who's up for Gladstone's Australia Day Awards

LOCKED IN: Joel Helmstedt is the sole nominee for the Senior Sportsperson of the Year award.

LOCKED IN: Joel Helmstedt is the sole nominee for the Senior Sportsperson of the Year award.

THERE are some amazing people living in our community, and the nominees for Gladstone Regional Council's Australia Day Awards prove it.

The Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, will recognise and reward members of the community who have a consistent record of excellence, have made outstanding achievements in their field, and/or have contributed significantly to the growth and development of sport, community events, arts and cultural life in the region.

The Australia Day Award winners will be announced on that day at the combined citizenship and awards ceremony at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

​It is at the discretion of Council as to whether an award will be presented in all categories.

There are four people nominated in the top category - Citizen of the Year.

Nicole Allison from the Gladstone RSPCA, Amber Rodgers who is the Discovery Coast Tourism & Commerce president, Angela Bannerman who has been involved in various fundraising efforts and Kevin Watson from Agnes Water are the nominees.

The category with the most nominations is the Young Sportsperson Award, with nine people up for the award.

Team RSPCA president Nicole Allison has been nominated for Citizen of the Year. Mike Richards GLA120217RSPCA

Citizen of the Year:

Nicole Allison (pictured above)

Angela Bannerman

Amber Rodgers

Kevin Watson

Adele Bierman. Mike Richards GLA030717RSPCA

Young Citizen of the Year:

Adele Bierman (pictured above)

Kailee Butcher

The 2017 Tannum Crab Classic. Mike Richards GLA230417CRAB

Community Event or Initiative Award :

Bella the Brave

Tannum Crab Classic (pictured above)

Relay for Life 2017. Mike Richards GLA290717LIFE

Community Volunteer Award:

Cancer Council Queensland Gladstone Branch

CCQ Relay for Life Volunteer Committee (event pictured above)

Loral Jackson

Peter O'Dwyer

Gassan Sangari

VMR Round Hill

Delaney Burke, winner of the Santos GLNG Bursary and Trophy for 'Most outstanding local solo performer'.

Arts & Culture Award

Skye Birthisel

Delaney Burke (pictured above)

Leanne Christensen

Michael Reibel

Sophie Duff was nominated for the Yaralla Sports Star award last year. Paul Braven GLA220517SOPHIE

Young Sportsperson Award:

Brady Blake

Sophie Duff (pictured above)

Chelsea Fanning

Annamonet Massey

Savannah Maytom

Harry Shuttleworth

Matthew Smith

Sally Vagg

Regan Yea

Senior Sportsperson Award:

Joel Helmstedt (pictured at top of article)

Wayne 'Grom' Mellick. Photo Contributed Contributed

Sports Official Award:

Dillon Bartlett

David Lederhose

Gary Porteous

Wayne (Grom) Mellick (pictured above)