REVEALED: Who will take on the Titans in Gladstone

THE Gold Coast Titans' opponents for the historic NRL match to be played at Marley Brown Oval has been revealed.

The Manly Sea Eagles will clash with the Titans in Round 5 next season, likely to be the weekend of April 7-8.

Titans' opponents revealed: Who the Titans will play at Gladstone has been announced.

Those on deck at Marley Brown Oval for this morning's announcement included the Titans CEO Graham Annesley, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Minister for Tourism, Major Events and the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones, Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone Rugby League operations manager Peter White.

"Today I'm standing with all of these blokes who have worked really hard to get an NRL game here to Gladstone for the very first time," Ms Jones.

"This will be an NRL as part of the season. What's so exciting is that Gladstone Rugby League are celebrating 100 years and what better way to celebrate than to have an NRL game here."



More to follow...

