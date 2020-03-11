REVEALED: Who will run East Shores’ new waterfront cafe

PLANS BREWING: Light Group's Benito Zussino and Peter Hawkins at the new East Shores waterfront cafe.

PLANS BREWING: Light Group's Benito Zussino and Peter Hawkins at the new East Shores waterfront cafe.

TWO familiar faces have been announced as the tender winners for the East Shores 1B waterfront cafe – and they have big plans brewing.

The brains behind Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar, The Light Group, will be running the new cafe, Auckland House.

Directors Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino promise the new venue will be its own unique experience featuring Gladstone’s first microbrewery.

The new East Shores waterfront cafe.

“We’re excited to welcome people down to the brewery offering beers like the Auckland Point American pale ale and the Lady Elliot IPA,” Mr Hawkins said.

The seven-day-a-week venue will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu will be seafood, homemade pizzas, wine, coffees and a core line-up of six beers.

“We think fitting in with these waterfront parklands is important,” he said.

“What a better way to enjoy these waterways than with a beer and a woodfire pizza.”

Patrons will get a 360-degree view of the brewery and can see the beers, created by Light Group’s Hendricks Lane head brewer Alex Taubert, being made.

The new venue is expected to be open by June.

Mr Zussino said a lot of work went into creating the venue concept.

“It took a fair bit of thought and planning to come up with something special for this place,” Mr Zussino said.

“We wanted it to be fitting with being down on the waterway.

“We were pretty excited to get the nod eventually.”

Light Group's Benito Zussino, Peter Hawkins and GPC acting CEO Craig Walker at the new East Shores waterfront cafe.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said it went through an extensive tender process to find an “A-grade experience” for the cafe.

“It’s a fantastic not just dining experience for the community but a great place to catch up with friends, family and have events,” Mr Walker said.

The front area of waterfront cafe Auckland House.

He said cafe would be a tourism boost for not just for Gladstone but for the state.

“It’s one of those places I suspect people will be talking about when they have their experience here,” he said.

Auckland House is expected to open in June this year.